22) PANORAMA GEOPOLITICO MUNDIAL (quem é quem)

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Créditos ao Canal Brendon Lee O'Connell III: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtDeNQhWST7EnDtx-DSfug
Outubro 10, 2022 | 161. Is Ukraine The End Of German Power In Europe? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXMWcqL4Y9Y
Edição original de #ElectrosmogPortugal: https://www.brighteon.com/c1cc9f1a-b4b6-418e-a9b2-52149b2a360d
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | Restaurar-Portugal: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51?index=1
Lista de cobertura do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=1
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
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YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/