After a harrowing night where Nick Sortor's family was SWATTED, he joins Alex Jones and Chase Geiser to expose the alarming tactics employed by desperate Democrats. Watch as they discuss the chilling details of how a misguided individual attempted to terrorize American patriots during Trump's triumphant return to the presidency. Nick's family faced an unjust confrontation with law enforcement that could have ended in tragedy, all stemming from baseless accusations. This is more than just a story; it’s a fight against political harassment and intimidation. Join us in standing up for truth and freedom! Like and share this video to spread awareness.





The Ukrainian conflict has taken a shocking turn as a hit list targeting American journalists emerges, raising alarms about free speech and the consequences of foreign aid. In this eye-opening video, we delve into the Myrotvorets database, which has reportedly named journalists like Alex Jones as threats to national security. With over $175 billion of American taxpayer dollars funneled to Ukraine since 2022, are we witnessing a betrayal of our own values? Join us as we investigate the implications of this chilling development and discuss what it means for the future of the press. Don’t forget to like and share this critical analysis!