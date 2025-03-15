BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Democrat Party is a very Dangerous Terrorist Organization
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 1 month ago

christsforgiveness.com


https://www.youtube.com/@christsforgiveness


https://youtu.be/KHiPTSWQOWM?si=6ZwNqK5PAjt6iJes


After a harrowing night where Nick Sortor's family was SWATTED, he joins Alex Jones and Chase Geiser to expose the alarming tactics employed by desperate Democrats. Watch as they discuss the chilling details of how a misguided individual attempted to terrorize American patriots during Trump's triumphant return to the presidency. Nick's family faced an unjust confrontation with law enforcement that could have ended in tragedy, all stemming from baseless accusations. This is more than just a story; it’s a fight against political harassment and intimidation. Join us in standing up for truth and freedom! Like and share this video to spread awareness.


The Ukrainian conflict has taken a shocking turn as a hit list targeting American journalists emerges, raising alarms about free speech and the consequences of foreign aid. In this eye-opening video, we delve into the Myrotvorets database, which has reportedly named journalists like Alex Jones as threats to national security. With over $175 billion of American taxpayer dollars funneled to Ukraine since 2022, are we witnessing a betrayal of our own values? Join us as we investigate the implications of this chilling development and discuss what it means for the future of the press. Don’t forget to like and share this critical analysis!

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy