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Magic Garden II: Lady's Mantel, Alchemilla vulgaris / Mollis healing plants herbs Lion's Bear's foot herbal medicine alternative
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23 views • August 07, 2020
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In this video we look at the healing properties of Alchemilla vulgaris which often grows wild as a "weed". It has a larger variant Alchemilla mollis which is more commonly grown in cultivated gardens. The name is attached to alchemy because it was believed that the droplets that the plant's leaves sweat in summer produced the most pure form of water. They were thought to be an elixer for sustained youth and were used in attempts to turn base metals into gold.
Amongst its common names in English are: lion’s foot, bear’s foot and nine hooks. It belongs to the rose family.
The plant is rich in tannins, salicylic acid, essential oil, bitter substances and phytosterols. It also contains vitamin C and numerous minerals. A traditional use of the herb is in the making of an herbal tea which acts to strengthen the uterus and thereby to facilitate easier birth. The herb is also known to enhance milk production after birth and it reduces pain associated with menstruation.
In this video we look at the healing properties of Alchemilla vulgaris which often grows wild as a "weed". It has a larger variant Alchemilla mollis which is more commonly grown in cultivated gardens. The name is attached to alchemy because it was believed that the droplets that the plant's leaves sweat in summer produced the most pure form of water. They were thought to be an elixer for sustained youth and were used in attempts to turn base metals into gold.
Amongst its common names in English are: lion’s foot, bear’s foot and nine hooks. It belongs to the rose family.
The plant is rich in tannins, salicylic acid, essential oil, bitter substances and phytosterols. It also contains vitamin C and numerous minerals. A traditional use of the herb is in the making of an herbal tea which acts to strengthen the uterus and thereby to facilitate easier birth. The herb is also known to enhance milk production after birth and it reduces pain associated with menstruation.
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