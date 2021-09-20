© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
William Egan, of the FDA gets grilled on the contents of vaxxines. Why do vaxxines contain Mercury? Why haven’t these vaxxines never been tested since 1929.
Follow
2
Share
Report
530 views • September 20, 2021
You’re not sick you’re clearly
being poisoned. Don’t trust the government with your children or any vaxxines. This is why we are seeing so much autism and sickness within children today.
being poisoned. Don’t trust the government with your children or any vaxxines. This is why we are seeing so much autism and sickness within children today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.