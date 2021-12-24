Recall Petition Filed on Hardy Bullock

Recall Petition served by the people of Nevada county to the COUNTY OF NEVADA board supervisor, Hardy Bullock. December 14th, 2021.



"I've got some documents for Mr. Bullock for some of your dereliction of duty... I can't give it to you today because I want my constituents to be here with me when we serve you upon it."



"There's a few things I'm going to mention, you're concealing facts from your constituents and violations of The Brown Act, and wasting millions of tax payer dollars and getting us over with the contact tracing... which is another violation of the constitution, neglecting citizens requests..."



"You immediately terminate the guy that thinks it's funny that people don't want to wear masks, these joke of a mask.These paper masks you're wearing, did anybody let you guys know that you can't stop a virus, a 1.25 micron virus with these masks..."