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[유튜브삭제영상3] 빌게이츠 두번째 팬데믹 예언 영상.
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1231 views • May 09, 2021
2차 펜데믹.. 이게 뭔지 이제야 알겠네요. 백신을 사용해서 모두의 유전자를 바꾼다.. 모두 깨어나시길..
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