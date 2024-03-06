Create New Account
James O’Keefe’s latest undercover reporting in San Diego
Rick Langley
James O’Keefe’s latest undercover reporting in San Diego, California, exposes another illegal immigrant safehouse hotel operated by the government, nonprofits, and Ramada hotels.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/watch-okeefe-investigates-illegal-immigrant-compound-ramada-hotel/

