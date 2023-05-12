IMMIGRATION INVASION: Illegals Spread Drug Resistant Disease, Biden Watches Border Collapse

Stew Peters Show





May 11, 2023





U.S. tax dollars are funding NGOs to facilitate trafficking and rape.

Anthony Aguero joins Paul Harrell to report on the border crisis and the plight of Americans who live in the Texas city of El Paso.

Elderly Americans who live in El Paso are afraid to leave their homes because of the disease ridden illegals who have invaded our land.

They are also afraid of the violent tendencies of illegals who claim they have a right to live in America.

Some illegals are stealing electricity and have hot wired the outdoor lights of homeowners to charge their cell phones.

Human trafficking is rampant and Biden’s policies are enabling a 1 billion dollar per year industry.

U.S. taxpayer dollars are funding NGOs which encourage illegal immigration to the border.

The NGOs and charities also count on young girls being raped so they supply them with abortion pills for their journey.

This is treason and we are witnessing a great betrayal of Americans by our leaders who do not love the people they claim to serve.

America needs good border patrol agents to step up and do their patriotic duty to expose this treason and corruption.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

