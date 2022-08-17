WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 10APR22 - Plane Breaks in Half

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/zO-ZPywWMSU
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #168
Links to sources:
Plane Breaks In Half - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVNRN...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8kmm...
Engine Failure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCw8P...
Fighter Jet Shoots Flares - https://www.instagram.com/p/CbZqfm5MWbx/
Flying Backwards - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dqb5N...
Dangerous Takeoff - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Emergency Slide - https://www.instagram.com/p/CbSnWpHgggm/
Buzzing The Tower - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=270...
Picking Up A Banner - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1ATI...
Tail Rotor Strike - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti_95...
Nose Gear Collapses - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcWXw...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet