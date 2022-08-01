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https://gnews.org/post/p12gg49ad
07/30/2022 The CCP announces live-fire exercises ahead of Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan. This shows that the interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan is touching the sensitive nerves of the Chinese Communist Party