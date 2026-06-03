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Joe Kent: Cut aid & restrain Israel to stop US from getting ‘sucked into more wars’ - Piers Morgan, clip 2
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Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Cut aid & restrain Israel: Joe Kent's prescription to stop US from getting ‘sucked into more wars’

When Trump tried to go after the nuclear deal with Iran early on, the Israelis saw that as a direct threat—so they pulled every lever, says the former US counterterrorism chief.

Kent took aim at a flaw in the US system giving Israel the level of access needed to influence American policy decisions.

💬“Had the Israelis not had the degree of access that they did, we never would have gotten into this war … because of the access the Israelis have, they're still in a key driver seat here. We're trying to get a ceasefire … so now we're stuck in this this situation,” Kent explained.
He dismisses regime-change illusions outright: “Sanctions could have been used as a tool to get us a deal with the Iranian regime.”

Kent calls for "engaging in quiet diplomacy" with Iran, and restraining Israel by “taking away a lot of the aid that we give them to prevent them from going on the offense and getting us sucked into more of these wars.”
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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