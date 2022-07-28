Quit Your Job for God!

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Say what!? Yes, you read the title of this video correctly. Jesus teaches that we have to make a choice between working for God and working for money and he teaches we cannot work for both (Matthew 6:24-34). So you have a choice to make.
For a longer video watch "Jesus or Money". Click this link to watch the video: https://bit.ly/3PRhKec
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