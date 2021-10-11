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Successful British MODEL reduced from a beautiful, lively lady to a VEGETABLE by PFIZER
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140 views • October 11, 2021
This is the consequence of believing the liars and crooks on MSM who are highly paid to convince you to take the poison jabs. You have been warned. Full story at: https://thecovidblog.com/2021/....10/01/felicity-jacks
Mirrrored - No Face Masks
Mirrrored - No Face Masks
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