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Drive 2011 Theme
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40 views • September 26, 2021
"A Real Hero" is a song by French electronica artist College in collaboration with Electric Youth, released in 2010. The song was included as the eleventh track on Electric Youth's debut studio album Innerworld. The track was used as a main theme in the 2011 film Drive, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan.
A Real Hero - Drive movie soundtrack (4:27-minute version)
youtube.com/watch?v=UYE4YuvJ4dc
The film was a commercial success, grossing $81 million against a production budget of $15 million. Several critics listed Drive as one of the best films of 2011, including the National Board of Review. Released September 16, 2011.
A Real Hero - Drive movie soundtrack (4:27-minute version)
youtube.com/watch?v=UYE4YuvJ4dc
The film was a commercial success, grossing $81 million against a production budget of $15 million. Several critics listed Drive as one of the best films of 2011, including the National Board of Review. Released September 16, 2011.
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