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Person in video claims the Third Temple was already built by Donald Trump. AntiChrist is signing executive order fake laws to stop Christian free speech exposure of fake Jews & exterminate Christians
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324 views • January 22, 2021
Saboteur inside BitChute company is greatly delaying wait time for video to start playing. Few minutes. See https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/50f33585-8826-4725-b6f3-85aa3c97e87a or https://www.facebook.com/100018513877047/videos/pcb.738697830090673/738692333424556/ for same video.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). This person in this video is claiming that the Nazi 4th Reich’s “Black Sun” cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Anunnaki Freemason Templar Knight MJ-12 leader President Donald Trump, who received the new job as the Amero president of the three horn kings of Canada America Mexico, in exchange for giving up the U.S. president’s job to the clone puppet Joe Biden’s boss, Hillary Clinton, has already built the Third Temple underground under the Temple Mount for the Illuminati Satanist Zionist Babylonian Judaism Kabbalah witchcraft Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Sanhedrin rabbis, who replaced the real human real Hebrew rabbis and the Bible’s true human homo-sapiens specie Israelites. He says that all that needs to be done is for the AntiChrist to just levitate the Temple above the ground. He says that the Temple was dedicated on the Mayan calendar December 18, 2012. The AntiChrist changed the times and laws, so people are saying that 2017 was actually the real year 2012. The AntiChrist is signing executive orders on anti-Semitism censorship of all free speech and exposure of the fake Jews Satanist Dracos, in order to protect their Illuminati NWO Satanist fake human fake Jews Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Zionist Chabad rabbis, and Donald Trump’s Noahide Laws that replaced the Constitutional Law, in order to allow them to behead all the Tribulation Saints Christians as the Bible prophesied. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO Draco Satanists will be using this to silence all opposition Christian voices and destroy truth from the media, and hunt down all of God YHWH Jesus’ Christians. They will not bother all the Zionist religious Christians who follow the AntiChrist and the devil. As usual, the AntiChrist used his false flag Illuminati NWO MK Ultra super soldier assassin nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar global terrorism CIA shadow rogue government mass shooter to kill our humans in New Jersey, in order make an excuse to create these many anti-Semitism executive orders that the Nazi 4th Reich Draco avatar Donald Trump is signing. These anti-Semitism executive orders are not for the purpose of stopping anti-Semitism, but they are designed to remove all free speech and exposure of these evil spirit entities disguised as humans and Zionists and Jews. This is why all these fake Jew Draco Satanist fake humans like the Rothschild family and their grandson Adolf Hitler and Stalin and George Bush killed 6 million of our human homo-sapiens specie real Jews during World War 2 in their Nazi holocaust camps. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). This person in this video is claiming that the Nazi 4th Reich’s “Black Sun” cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Anunnaki Freemason Templar Knight MJ-12 leader President Donald Trump, who received the new job as the Amero president of the three horn kings of Canada America Mexico, in exchange for giving up the U.S. president’s job to the clone puppet Joe Biden’s boss, Hillary Clinton, has already built the Third Temple underground under the Temple Mount for the Illuminati Satanist Zionist Babylonian Judaism Kabbalah witchcraft Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Sanhedrin rabbis, who replaced the real human real Hebrew rabbis and the Bible’s true human homo-sapiens specie Israelites. He says that all that needs to be done is for the AntiChrist to just levitate the Temple above the ground. He says that the Temple was dedicated on the Mayan calendar December 18, 2012. The AntiChrist changed the times and laws, so people are saying that 2017 was actually the real year 2012. The AntiChrist is signing executive orders on anti-Semitism censorship of all free speech and exposure of the fake Jews Satanist Dracos, in order to protect their Illuminati NWO Satanist fake human fake Jews Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Zionist Chabad rabbis, and Donald Trump’s Noahide Laws that replaced the Constitutional Law, in order to allow them to behead all the Tribulation Saints Christians as the Bible prophesied. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO Draco Satanists will be using this to silence all opposition Christian voices and destroy truth from the media, and hunt down all of God YHWH Jesus’ Christians. They will not bother all the Zionist religious Christians who follow the AntiChrist and the devil. As usual, the AntiChrist used his false flag Illuminati NWO MK Ultra super soldier assassin nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar global terrorism CIA shadow rogue government mass shooter to kill our humans in New Jersey, in order make an excuse to create these many anti-Semitism executive orders that the Nazi 4th Reich Draco avatar Donald Trump is signing. These anti-Semitism executive orders are not for the purpose of stopping anti-Semitism, but they are designed to remove all free speech and exposure of these evil spirit entities disguised as humans and Zionists and Jews. This is why all these fake Jew Draco Satanist fake humans like the Rothschild family and their grandson Adolf Hitler and Stalin and George Bush killed 6 million of our human homo-sapiens specie real Jews during World War 2 in their Nazi holocaust camps. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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