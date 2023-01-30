Create New Account
German 'Synodal Way' Is Quickly Corrupting the Catholic Church
High Hopes
Published Monday |
John-Henry Westen


January 27, 2023


The German “Synodal Way” is a poison that is ready to spread to the entire Catholic Church and Western world, bringing with it destructive ideologies including: new schism led by heretical German bishops, women ordination, Pro-LGBT homosexual teachings, new government lockdowns, and an eradication of the Latin Mass. The German Synod of Bishops will stop at nothing to fully implement the globalist wing of the New World Order — a religion free of true Christianity.


However, LifeSite European Correspondent Andreas Wailzer joins John-Henry Westen to report that there is still hope in Germany thanks to a remnant of traditional Catholics who are fighting the ground-battle on behalf of us all. This can't-miss report signals the crossroads for the future of the Catholic Church.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v278xoa-report-german-synodal-way-is-quickly-corrupting-the-catholic-church.html


Keywords
