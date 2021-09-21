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Awake Sleepy Souls and Test the Spirit – A Message to the Jamaica PM
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58 views • September 21, 2021
In this video titled “Awake Sleepy Souls and Test the Spirit – A Message to the Jamaica PM aka Bro Gad” The Mystic Philosopher call upon all the people of righteousness in Jamaica to stand-up, speak-up and order their Prime Minister Andrew Holness aka Bro Gad/Pharaoh to let God’s people go so that they may go and worship him. He also remind the PM that he not to oppress his people with burden that he know that they cannot bear or else he might be on a head on collision with our Most Honorable Ancestors.
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