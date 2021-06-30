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Mob Rule in Baltimore
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153 views • June 30, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance calls what happened in Baltimore the worst possible outcome. Blacks rioted, and were given what they wanted. Police officers were thrown to the dogs to appease the mob. This is the best possible way to reward rioting--and to expect more of it if the officers are found innocent.
First posted to YouTube on May 4, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance calls what happened in Baltimore the worst possible outcome. Blacks rioted, and were given what they wanted. Police officers were thrown to the dogs to appease the mob. This is the best possible way to reward rioting--and to expect more of it if the officers are found innocent.
First posted to YouTube on May 4, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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