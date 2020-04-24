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How to Pray and get REAL Results
Walking the Narrow Path
Walking the Narrow Path
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13 views • April 24, 2020
How do you get answers to your prayers? Why doesn't God answer all of people's prayers? Is there a "right way" to pray?

If we want God to answer our prayers, we must learn how to pray as Jesus taught. Powerful prayers … ones which we could call genuine miracle prayers all start with "thy will be done", as Jesus taught us in the Lord's prayer. Learn what to ask for in prayer and you'll start getting your prayers answered… all of them. God loves answering prayers, if we could learn how to pray according to HIS will and not our own selfish desires. This video explores what Jesus taught about prayer, how to do it in line with God's will, and how to get REAL results from your prayer.
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godlovejesustruthchristianityprophecyspiritresults666obeyprayend-timespreparemarkofthebeast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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