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Insight And Wisdom Outshine Silver And Gold - Proverbs 16:16 (NIV)
16 How much better to get wisdom than gold,
to get insight rather than silver!
Proverbs Club Commentary
Silver and gold are very important these troubled days.
However, they are worthless without insight and wisdom.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4wh3ect4
#FearOfTheLord #GreatWealth #Lord #wealth #turmoil #little