Full Moon of the Backyard filmed through a window with Color Night Vision as the clouds roll in-TOTC
21 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday |
#sonycamera #nightvisioncamera #newzealand


Time Lapsed of the Backyard on a FULL MOON night

see planes and stars / Venus as the clouds roll in

using a Sony sensor color night vision 2.5K camera

through bedroom window. Look West of Christchurch NZ

Keywords
starsmoonufosplanescamerachristchurchnewzealandsonyjetsmidnightnzcolournightvisioncolornightvision

