On 'Day of the Russian Tricolor' - Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia - made a Parachute Jump in Combat Clothing

On the day of the Russian tricolor, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia made a parachute jump in combat clothing.🔥
They unfurled the flag of the Russian Federation in the sky of the Moscow region.
