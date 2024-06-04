🌌 Asteroid Bombardment: Earth Vs. Venus 🌍💥

🤔 Ever wondered what happens when asteroids hit different planets?

🤝 👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares insights about the asteroid bombardment on Earth Vs. Venus 🌐🔥

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3TLDmfA

🌌✨ She explains that earth hit by space rocks daily, but our atmosphere burns most up. Some big ones make it through, creating craters and causing epic events 🌟🔥

🌕 But in case of Venus, Venus has a super thick atmosphere that’s a real asteroid buster. Most asteroids get smashed to bits before they can touch down 🌫️💪 🚫 🪨



🙄🌍 Earth gets hit, but Venus's thick air turns asteroids into space dust 🛡️💫

😅 🔊 Curious to learn more about this interesting Phenomena click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝