© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Romans 13 or not to Romans 13? That is the Question
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 09, 2021
The draconian lockdowns, the unscientific mandates, the bizarre restrictions have been totally and entirely disproportionate to the actual threat of Covid-19, and have infringed on the command of God for the Church to gather together.
Romans 13 commands us to obey the governing authorities that are appointed by God, but is there a time when we should not obey the command of Romans 13? What does scripture say?
On today’s show we will be making the case that there are times God wants us to disobey the earthly authorities, and we will be sharing the scriptures that make that case. A time is coming where many of us will be tested, and we will need the Holy Spirit for discernment, wisdom, and strength.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Romans 13 commands us to obey the governing authorities that are appointed by God, but is there a time when we should not obey the command of Romans 13? What does scripture say?
On today’s show we will be making the case that there are times God wants us to disobey the earthly authorities, and we will be sharing the scriptures that make that case. A time is coming where many of us will be tested, and we will need the Holy Spirit for discernment, wisdom, and strength.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.