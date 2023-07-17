Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 15, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, trust in My Son Jesus.





Nothing is lost.





The enemies advance, but the Victory of God will come to the righteous.





Fear not.





I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.





You are living in the time of the great tribulations, but those who remain in the truth will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Repent.





Reconcile ye yourselves with God through the Sacrament of Confession.





Onward!





The Lord awaits you with Open Arms.





Be docile and everywhere testify that you are of My Son Jesus.





Have ye confidence, faith and hope.





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Another similar message was given to Pedro by Our Lady on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.

Be at peace.





