BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 15, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 17, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 16, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 15, 2023.


Dear children, trust in My Son Jesus.


Nothing is lost.


The enemies advance, but the Victory of God will come to the righteous.


Fear not.


I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.


You are living in the time of the great tribulations, but those who remain in the truth will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.


Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.


Repent.


Reconcile ye yourselves with God through the Sacrament of Confession.


Onward!


The Lord awaits you with Open Arms.


Be docile and everywhere testify that you are of My Son Jesus.


Have ye confidence, faith and hope.


I will pray to My Jesus for you.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Another similar message was given to Pedro by Our Lady on January 28, 2023:


Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.


You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.


Listen to me.


Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.


Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.


Repent sincerely of your sins.


My Jesus awaits you with open arms.


Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.


Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.


I suffer because of what is coming for you.


Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.


Courage!


Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.

Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQrV_O8oa8w

Keywords
humanitytruthrepentvictoryvirgin marytrust jesustestifyvisionaryfear notour ladyqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

Chase Codewell
U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners&#8217; AI Ambitions

U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners’ AI Ambitions

Sterling Ashworth
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy