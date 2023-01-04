Create New Account
Most of the Federal Administrative State is Unconstitutional
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

Supporters of the monster state justify most federal power under a twisted version of the commerce clause - claiming the power “to regulate Commerce … among the several States” gives them power over pretty much anything and everything. But they’re lying.

Path to Liberty: Jan 4, 2023

