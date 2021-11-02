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VOCAL PRINTS: BIDEN BODY DOUBLE, XI JINPING GOALS, OBAMA, TRUMP, & MORE W/ SHARRY EDWARDS (1OF2)
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24 views • November 02, 2021
Part Two Here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sDaW5h7fuReX/
Source: Sarah WestallSharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share he latest analysis exposing more lies and corruption. She relooks at Biden's vocal prints to further analyze body double claims, Michelle Obama's health and hormone profile, Xi Jingping's agenda in comparison to Biden's agenda, and what Trump's vocal print says about his support of the mRNA jab. We also discuss the latest claims by French billionaire Philippe Argillier and Maria Zack. This is a must see into the lies and corruption effecting all of us. To learn more or to join the free 4 hour class by Sharry Edwards, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/classes/
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Source: Sarah WestallSharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share he latest analysis exposing more lies and corruption. She relooks at Biden's vocal prints to further analyze body double claims, Michelle Obama's health and hormone profile, Xi Jingping's agenda in comparison to Biden's agenda, and what Trump's vocal print says about his support of the mRNA jab. We also discuss the latest claims by French billionaire Philippe Argillier and Maria Zack. This is a must see into the lies and corruption effecting all of us. To learn more or to join the free 4 hour class by Sharry Edwards, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/classes/
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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