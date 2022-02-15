Fire Fighter Escaped Berlin wall 1989 to end up in Canberra 2022

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The woman in the video is a Queensland firefighter who came to Australia from the former totalitarian state of East Germany. She yearns for freedom. She says that Australia has become like former East Germany in the past two years. She says that the coercive measures imposed by the Australian government are wrong. As a result, she called for more people to come to this protest for personal freedom. She stressed, ” We can only fight this if we are a strong team.”