© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26 WARNS
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • January 02, 2022
Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26 WARNS - God Offers Grace To The Humble And Brings Down The Proud.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 28:26B
STUDY Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26, noting the eloquence of the lament describing how God’s initial blessing on the king of Tyre shifted to judgment because of the king’s pride and selfish behavior.
KEY DOCTRINE - God the Father
God as Father reigns with providential care over His universe, His creatures, and the flow of the stream of human history according to the purposes of His grace. (See Isa. 43:15.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Aesop’s tale of a race between the tortoise and the hare—the persistent turtle beating the overconfident rabbit—seems to get repeated in real life. The phenomenon is part of being human; we celebrate ourselves and, in the process, we lose sight of the goal. Ezekiel addressed a confident king who was counting his victories. Yet this proud king ultimately would fall.
How would you define the difference between confidence and pride? What would you use to illustrate the difference?
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 28:26B
STUDY Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26, noting the eloquence of the lament describing how God’s initial blessing on the king of Tyre shifted to judgment because of the king’s pride and selfish behavior.
KEY DOCTRINE - God the Father
God as Father reigns with providential care over His universe, His creatures, and the flow of the stream of human history according to the purposes of His grace. (See Isa. 43:15.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Aesop’s tale of a race between the tortoise and the hare—the persistent turtle beating the overconfident rabbit—seems to get repeated in real life. The phenomenon is part of being human; we celebrate ourselves and, in the process, we lose sight of the goal. Ezekiel addressed a confident king who was counting his victories. Yet this proud king ultimately would fall.
How would you define the difference between confidence and pride? What would you use to illustrate the difference?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.