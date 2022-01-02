Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26 WARNS - God Offers Grace To The Humble And Brings Down The Proud.MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 28:26BSTUDY Ezekiel 28:11-19,25-26, noting the eloquence of the lament describing how God’s initial blessing on the king of Tyre shifted to judgment because of the king’s pride and selfish behavior.KEY DOCTRINE - God the FatherGod as Father reigns with providential care over His universe, His creatures, and the flow of the stream of human history according to the purposes of His grace. (See Isa. 43:15.)FIRST THOUGHTSAesop’s tale of a race between the tortoise and the hare—the persistent turtle beating the overconfident rabbit—seems to get repeated in real life. The phenomenon is part of being human; we celebrate ourselves and, in the process, we lose sight of the goal. Ezekiel addressed a confident king who was counting his victories. Yet this proud king ultimately would fall.How would you define the difference between confidence and pride? What would you use to illustrate the difference?