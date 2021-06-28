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L'Armée US Woke et autres tensions stratégiques - Radio-Quebec
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20 views • June 28, 2021
27 juin 2021 : https://rumble.com/vj4neh-larme-us-woke-et-autres-tensions-stratgiques.html
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
L'armée américaine se plie-t-elle au marxisme culturel ? Le Canada est-il devenu le Cuba du Nord pour les États-Unis ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
L'armée américaine se plie-t-elle au marxisme culturel ? Le Canada est-il devenu le Cuba du Nord pour les États-Unis ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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