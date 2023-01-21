COMMON SENSE RADIO - THE WORLD HAS AWAKENED - THANK THE ONE TRUE GOD ALMIGHTY FOR EVERYTHING! THE DEVILS TIME IS UP! THE VEIL IS LIFTED - GOD IS THE GREATEST

APOCALOPSIS = MEANING THE LIFTING OF THE VEIL IN GREEK ,
THE END OF AN ERA AND THE START OF A BRAND NEW ONE - WE THE PEOPLE WILL DICTATE THE COARSE OF THIS VESSEL. NOT! THE LYING MURDERERS BIO WEAPON PUSHERS AND SNAKE OIL SALESMEN - ALL ON THE TAKE AND PAID TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY WHILE GENOCIDE IS OCCURRING ON A DAILY BASIS - WE DO NOT CONSENT AND LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE! I WAS JUST DOING MY JOB WILL BE NO DEFENSE - GOV MANIPULATING STRIKES SO EVEN MORE DIE AND LESS GET SEEN , THE CRUELEST AND MOST EVIL ACTS INFLICTED ON HUMANITY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.