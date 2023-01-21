Create New Account
COMMON SENSE RADIO - THE WORLD HAS AWAKENED - THANK THE ONE TRUE GOD ALMIGHTY FOR EVERYTHING! THE DEVILS TIME IS UP! THE VEIL IS LIFTED - GOD IS THE GREATEST
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a day ago

APOCALOPSIS = MEANING THE LIFTING OF THE VEIL IN GREEK ,

THE END OF AN ERA AND THE START OF A BRAND NEW ONE - WE THE PEOPLE WILL DICTATE THE COARSE OF THIS VESSEL. NOT! THE LYING MURDERERS BIO WEAPON PUSHERS AND SNAKE OIL SALESMEN - ALL ON THE TAKE AND PAID TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY WHILE GENOCIDE IS OCCURRING ON A DAILY BASIS - WE DO NOT CONSENT AND LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE! I WAS JUST DOING MY JOB WILL BE NO DEFENSE - GOV MANIPULATING STRIKES SO EVEN MORE DIE AND LESS GET SEEN , THE CRUELEST AND MOST EVIL ACTS INFLICTED ON HUMANITY.

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

