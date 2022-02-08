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Surge in Long-Term Conditions May be Linked to Vaccine Side Effects
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153 views • February 08, 2022
Robert Kennedy Jr. explains that autism, asthma, auto-immune diseases, and many other long-term conditions suddenly became more common in 1989.
"All of those [conditions] incidentally are listed as vaccine side effects."
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Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
List of people with injuries and/or dead from the bioweapons ("vaccines")
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
https://nomoresilence.world/series/brazil/page/2/
https://www.realnotrare.com/
https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims?before=1267
"All of those [conditions] incidentally are listed as vaccine side effects."
-
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
List of people with injuries and/or dead from the bioweapons ("vaccines")
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
https://nomoresilence.world/series/brazil/page/2/
https://www.realnotrare.com/
https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims?before=1267
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