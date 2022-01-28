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Totalitarianism in America is here
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20 views • January 28, 2022
Peak Prosperity, January 14, 2022
To many, Rod Dreher seems like a walking contradiction.
In 2006, he wrote “Crunchy Cons” to explain why conservatives should support the environment, small businesses, even organic products. He officially parted with the Republican Party yet is an editor of The American Conservative.
And while he believes America is still a shining beacon of freedom and independence, he is convinced totalitarianism (or more precisely, the insidious Soft Totalitarianism) has taken root in virtually every American institution from the government, corporations, main stream media, social media, the education system and even in your neighbor’s homes.
Seeing the onslaught on basic American truths and its culture, Rod wrote “The Benedict Option” to map out a path for individuals to protect their beliefs and freedoms. While primarily focused on faith for his foundational concept, he discussed at length the idea of forming our own “intentional communities” to preserve the world’s most inclusive, socially open and productive way of life, as well, as our most cherished values.
Today, in his top selling book, “Live Not by Lies”, Rod travels through history and spans the globe to identify the culprits who’ve brought totalitarianism into America, what the modern-day Gulags (or prisons) look like, and how today’s current zeitgeist intends to tear down Western Civilization and the advances it brought to the world.
Rod joins Chris to set the stage and clearly define the times we’re living in (something the Peak tribe has discussed for years), but most importantly, Rod helps us make a plan for how we can fight back, and preserve what’s good and worth saving in our families and our communities.
Rod embodies the very best of intellectual rigor; he has well-researched opinions and deeply held beliefs yet can speak with anyone calmly and rationally about his views. Most important is that he’ll talk with anyone and is wide open to exploring ideas in pursuit of the truth. In other words, exactly the sort of voice the world most needs these days.
Links:
Rod Dreher’s books
https://www.booksamillion.com/search?filter=&;id=8420900496339&query=Rod+Dreher
Peak Prosperity 2022 Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
DC March
https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/
Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars, interviews and personal updates, and much much more is available to our paying members. Click this link for a special introductory offer: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/
Peak Prosperity 2022 On-Line Seminar Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
Links:
Peak Prosperity 2022 Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
DC March
https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
🔴 Our Site: www.PeakProsperity.com
🔴 Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
🔴 Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
🔵 Private Email List: https://mailchi.mp/peakprosperity.com/youtube
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
To many, Rod Dreher seems like a walking contradiction.
In 2006, he wrote “Crunchy Cons” to explain why conservatives should support the environment, small businesses, even organic products. He officially parted with the Republican Party yet is an editor of The American Conservative.
And while he believes America is still a shining beacon of freedom and independence, he is convinced totalitarianism (or more precisely, the insidious Soft Totalitarianism) has taken root in virtually every American institution from the government, corporations, main stream media, social media, the education system and even in your neighbor’s homes.
Seeing the onslaught on basic American truths and its culture, Rod wrote “The Benedict Option” to map out a path for individuals to protect their beliefs and freedoms. While primarily focused on faith for his foundational concept, he discussed at length the idea of forming our own “intentional communities” to preserve the world’s most inclusive, socially open and productive way of life, as well, as our most cherished values.
Today, in his top selling book, “Live Not by Lies”, Rod travels through history and spans the globe to identify the culprits who’ve brought totalitarianism into America, what the modern-day Gulags (or prisons) look like, and how today’s current zeitgeist intends to tear down Western Civilization and the advances it brought to the world.
Rod joins Chris to set the stage and clearly define the times we’re living in (something the Peak tribe has discussed for years), but most importantly, Rod helps us make a plan for how we can fight back, and preserve what’s good and worth saving in our families and our communities.
Rod embodies the very best of intellectual rigor; he has well-researched opinions and deeply held beliefs yet can speak with anyone calmly and rationally about his views. Most important is that he’ll talk with anyone and is wide open to exploring ideas in pursuit of the truth. In other words, exactly the sort of voice the world most needs these days.
Links:
Rod Dreher’s books
https://www.booksamillion.com/search?filter=&;id=8420900496339&query=Rod+Dreher
Peak Prosperity 2022 Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
DC March
https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/
Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars, interviews and personal updates, and much much more is available to our paying members. Click this link for a special introductory offer: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/
Peak Prosperity 2022 On-Line Seminar Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
Links:
Peak Prosperity 2022 Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
DC March
https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
🔴 Our Site: www.PeakProsperity.com
🔴 Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
🔴 Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
🔵 Private Email List: https://mailchi.mp/peakprosperity.com/youtube
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
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