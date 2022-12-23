Canadian Superhero HOSPITALIZED by MODERNA VAXX poison MYOCARDITIS

Seriously, if all of the people with vax injuries were like this guy, all of the nonsense would be over. He is still ill from the vax and he's really vocal about it. Awesome dude.

Byron Fader

Feb 19

"Ran through my town for the first time in 9 1/2 months. I wore the Canadian flag to represent the freedom that had been taken from me from that poisonous vaccine. All along the way people screamed freedom at me out there car windows. Luv you all."

facebook dot com/byron.fader

Mirrored - bootcamp

