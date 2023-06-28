A KINDNESS REJECTED THAT TURNED TO WAR 2. SAMUEL 10:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 10:1-19. A new king often rules a country in a different way. So David wanted to show that he still had a peace agreement with the Ammonites. The capital city of Ammon was probably Rabbah (11:1). It was about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Jerusalem. The Ammonite leaders knew that Israel was a powerful country. They were afraid of David. They did not trust him. If a king defeated the capital city of a country, he could rule the whole country. Hanun insulted David’s servants and he made them look foolish. By this act, Hanun insulted King David too. David cared about his servants. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
