A KINDNESS REJECTED THAT TURNED TO WAR 2. SAMUEL 10:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 10:1-19. A new king often rules a country in a different way. So David wanted to show that he still had a peace agreement with the Ammonites. The capital city of Ammon was probably Rabbah (11:1). It was about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Jerusalem. The Ammonite leaders knew that Israel was a powerful country. They were afraid of David. They did not trust him. If a king defeated the capital city of a country, he could rule the whole country. Hanun insulted David's servants and he made them look foolish. By this act, Hanun insulted King David too. David cared about his servants.




