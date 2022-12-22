12.21.22: WE caught them ALL! AZ court, FTX, Weinstein, Brazil, Twit BOTS, Ukraine, Trump PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]





[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2022/12/21/12-21-22-we-caught-them-all-az-court-ftx-weinstein-brazil-twit-bots-ukraine-trump-pray/



Immunology Professor Dr Bhakdi warns "Every injected mRNA vaccine will cause severe damage in our body and must be forbidden." WHO financed by Bill Gates intends to use mRNA injections for all vaccinations on the Earth. This cannot be allowed to happen.

https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19292

Director admits that if a 19 inch ballot image was put on a 20 inch paper in the 2022 general election it would be a failure of their election process. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/3630

Kari Lake Election Hearing Livestream December 21, 2022

An evidentiary hearing in the Arizona election challenge of Kari Lake against Katie Hobbs http://rumble.com/v21r4bc-kari-lake-election-hearing-livestream-december-21-2022.html

Kari Lake says she confident in her lawyer who is a former Navy Seal. They have 5 hours to plead their case. She could put stuttering Katie Hobbs on the stand, but they’ll be focusing on Maricopa County. Gates and Richter will both take stand today. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/3622

AWESOME! Brazil’s First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro Leads Patriots in Prayer https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/awesome-michelle-bolsonaro-leads-patriots-prayer-camouflage-santa-coming-christmas/

Here in Brazil, large gatherings of the army are not so common to general public. https://t.me/thebrazilianreport/1154

President Trump just released a new video on Truth Social calling Joe Biden a criminal for his open border policy. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12181

Katie Hobb's lawyer desperately tries to "get" cyber expert. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12180

Bible Break 📖 Jesus Birthday https://t.me/c/1505255646/9670

Men were not created to endure the atrocities of war, and for what? For the financial gain and power of a few psychopaths at the top? https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/11550

Check out the difference between a regular 20” ballot and a 19” ballot printed on a 20” ballot. https://t.me/WokeSocieties/12874

Billionaires>>White hats FORCE/ https://t.me/qthestormrider777/12734

