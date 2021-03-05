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HELP US OWN THESE MOTHERFRACKERS LIKE THEY'VE NEVER BEEN OWNED BEFORE, SEE DESCRIPTION
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780 views • March 05, 2021
NO JOKE! WE'RE OFFICIALLY INVITING YOU TO HAVE THE MOST FUN YOU'VE EVER HAD DOING WHAT YOU LIKE MOST: EXPOSING #BIDEN AND #BIGTECH!
We got them cornered and we only need enough people to get the ball rolling! Read this: https://silview.media/2021/03/03/joe-biden-2000-dislikes-deleted/
This is the vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWKgfVrbiKs
What you can do:
1) go to the video linked above and take your own screenshots of the counters, keep monitoring, send some love to the most voted leader in the Universe
2) Read and spread this: http://silview.media/2021/03/03/joe-biden-2000-dislikes-deleted/
We got them cornered and we only need enough people to get the ball rolling! Read this: https://silview.media/2021/03/03/joe-biden-2000-dislikes-deleted/
This is the vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWKgfVrbiKs
What you can do:
1) go to the video linked above and take your own screenshots of the counters, keep monitoring, send some love to the most voted leader in the Universe
2) Read and spread this: http://silview.media/2021/03/03/joe-biden-2000-dislikes-deleted/
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