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Massive Crowds Cheer For Biden As He Channels Monty Python
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960 views • October 07, 2021
Well massive crowds is like saying Biden got 81 million votes. The sarcastic Monty Python cheering is actually louder than Biden's anemic crowd,
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615e2afe66c150339e691dbf
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615e2afe66c150339e691dbf
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