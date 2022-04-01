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Prophecy for 2022 - 01/04/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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247 views • January 04, 2022
Pastor Stan shares 2 dreams from Prophet Leslie Johnson specifically for 2022. It's a message for every individual as well as the Church.

03:53 - Wait for it! Be Prepared - Leslie Johnson
12:33 - Double Blessing! Or Double Curses! - Leslie Johnson
16:09 - Message for the Church
26:15 - What can we take away from this message?

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
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For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
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Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
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To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
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Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

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Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan

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Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsonleslie johnsonprophecy for 2022
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