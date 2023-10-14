TFR - 111 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson: Flat Earth, Scientism and Bitcoin

In this broadcast, I spoke with Robbie Davidson about the upcoming and first international Flat Earth Conference. Who is going to be there? What can people expect? Will people be able to view it on-line? We also discussed his latest documentary, “Scientism Exposed 2,” which will be premiered at the conference and then released for the general public shortly thereafter. At the end of the show, we briefly discussed Bitcoin and what may lie ahead for it in the future.
