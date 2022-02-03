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How Should Christians Settle Disagreements?
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0 view • February 03, 2022
How should Christians settle disagreements. Jesus laid it out very clearly in Matthew 18. Christians should tell their brother or sister their fault and try to resolve things privately. But, if they cannot, then they should involve more witnesses until the whole church is involved.
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