THIS is what America should do to FIX our economy

Glenn Beck





March 24, 2023





If there’s anyone who has ample experience fixing crumbling economies, it’s former Economic Advisor for President Reagan, Arthur Laffer. In fact, interest rates were reaching 21.5 PERCENT when Reagan took office. So, with skyrocketing inflation, a flailing Federal Reserve, and a looming banking crisis, is their hope for our current economic situation as well? YES, Laffer says, especially if our nation can re-focus on the free market. He details what we can do to fix our economy, and he names several politicians who give him hope for the future…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul1Wv6PJrEI