THIS is what America should do to FIX our economy
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


March 24, 2023


If there’s anyone who has ample experience fixing crumbling economies, it’s former Economic Advisor for President Reagan, Arthur Laffer. In fact, interest rates were reaching 21.5 PERCENT when Reagan took office. So, with skyrocketing inflation, a flailing Federal Reserve, and a looming banking crisis, is their hope for our current economic situation as well? YES, Laffer says, especially if our nation can re-focus on the free market. He details what we can do to fix our economy, and he names several politicians who give him hope for the future…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul1Wv6PJrEI

collapseamericaeconomyfederal reservepoliticiansglenn beckfinanceinflationinterest ratesfree marketfixcrumblingbanking crisispresident reaganhope for the futureartur laffereconomic advisorre-focus

