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"RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION -- WHAT ARE SINCERELY-HELD BELIEFS?" Peggy to the Rescue
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13 views • October 26, 2021
Oct 25, 2021
Tune in LIVE Mon-Thurs 3:00 pm Pacific for PEGGY TO THE RESCUE!
Get our help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Are you getting valuable info from my videos?
You can support my work here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
with prayers for peace -- and better days ahead!
Peggy
Tune in LIVE Mon-Thurs 3:00 pm Pacific for PEGGY TO THE RESCUE!
Get our help with your religious exemptions here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Are you getting valuable info from my videos?
You can support my work here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
with prayers for peace -- and better days ahead!
Peggy
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