BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden Issues Executive Order To Accelerate Incorporating Transhumanism Into US Government
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
1404 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
1088 views • September 20, 2022

Patrick Wood, the author of Technocracy Rising, breaks news about Biden's September 12, 2022, Executive Order imposing transhumanism on the federal government.  It is titled, "Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy."

Wood predicts that the worship of technology and attempts to use it for the purposes of transhumanists to remake humans into enhanced or superior creatures will have the same disasterous result as the COVID “vaccine” experiments—death and destruction.  

He is also the author of Globalization and the Crucible of Global Banking.  Patrick is an amazing researcher and a profound commentator, and this show will add to anyone’s understanding of the combined threat of technocracy and globalization.   


Keywords
globalismtechnocracytranshumanismpatrick woodbiotechnologypeter breggin mdbioeconomybiomanufacturing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy