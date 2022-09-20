Biden Issues Executive Order To Accelerate Incorporating Transhumanism Into US Government

Patrick Wood, the author of Technocracy Rising, breaks news about Biden's September 12, 2022, Executive Order imposing transhumanism on the federal government. It is titled, "Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy."

Wood predicts that the worship of technology and attempts to use it for the purposes of transhumanists to remake humans into enhanced or superior creatures will have the same disasterous result as the COVID “vaccine” experiments—death and destruction.

He is also the author of Globalization and the Crucible of Global Banking. Patrick is an amazing researcher and a profound commentator, and this show will add to anyone’s understanding of the combined threat of technocracy and globalization.



