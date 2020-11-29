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PRE-PLANDEMIC HUGE problems with vaccines POST PLANDEMIC ability to sue the Phama's is removed.
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24 views • November 29, 2020
PRE-PLANDEMIC HUGE problems with vaccines POST PLANDEMIC when we need safe reliable vaccines for this Covid 19 BS, they have remove the ability to sue the Phama's problem solved. WHERE IS THE WHO'S SUMMIT THIS YEAR? they are running.
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