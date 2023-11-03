Critical Updates Nov. 3rd, 2023: with Juan O Savin | 40K Foot View with JMC

De-Dollarization
Precious Metals – Gold & Silver
GOOTS – Get Out Of The System
Intel.Insights w/107
Verge of Nuclear war due to stolen elections
Military first before 2024 President Trump returns as CIC with authority and acceptance
Cuban Missile Crisis moment coming soon – Nuclear
DT gaged. Locked down? Is the Trump safe?
Q-Save Israel for last?
2020 Election will be nullified
Invasion- Terrorist cells to be activated on domestic soil
Justice – Military Tribunals only way – underway
Insights into Mel Gibson – An ally – Resurrection of the Christ coming soon
Find the full 40kFootView Episode of ‘Eye of the Storm is Approaching – Unity is Key’ Here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/40k-footview-ep-4/
For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/
