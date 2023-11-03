Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Critical Updates Nov. 3rd, 2023: with Juan O Savin | 40K Foot View with JMC
channel image
40k Foot View with JMC
4 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

De-Dollarization

Precious Metals – Gold & Silver

GOOTS – Get Out Of The System

Intel.Insights w/107

Verge of Nuclear war due to stolen elections

Military first before 2024 President Trump returns as CIC with authority and acceptance

Cuban Missile Crisis moment coming soon – Nuclear

DT gaged. Locked down? Is the Trump safe?

Q-Save Israel for last?

2020 Election will be nullified

Invasion- Terrorist cells to be activated on domestic soil

Justice – Military Tribunals only way – underway

Insights into Mel Gibson – An ally – Resurrection of the Christ coming soon


Find the full 40kFootView Episode of ‘Eye of the Storm is Approaching – Unity is Key’ Here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/40k-footview-ep-4/

For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
president trumpjusticeinvasionnational securitynuclear warmilitary tribunalsstolen electionsnuclear threatworld eventsmel gibsonglobal financepolitical commentarycuban missile crisiselection securityeconomic trendselection nullificationresurrection of christalternative financemel gibson insights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket