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The Strike on the Crimean Bridge was Most Likely Carried Out by NATO Surface Drones, and at the time of the Attack there was a US Reconnaissance Apparatus over the Black Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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74 views • July 17, 2023

The strike on the Crimean bridge was most likely carried out by NATO surface drones, and at the time of the attack there was a US reconnaissance apparatus over the Black Sea, Denis Pushilin's adviser Yan Gagin told RIA Novosti.

This man gave a TV interview also, highlights of what was said there:

Advisor to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, as an expert on drones, said that the Crimean bridge was attacked by firewalls:

➡️These are surface drones, the same kamikaze, with a large payload, power reserve and high speed.

➡️Approximately the same attempt was made to hit the base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol about six months ago. The enemy did not leave attempts all this time.

➡️Most likely such a product was provided by the U.K. or the U.S. - although there were no official deliveries.

➡️They used a product similar to the REMUS 600 delivered by the carrier ship. Presumably delivered along the grain deal corridor.

➡️The fact that the corridor was previously used for the delivery of drones is for sure.

-

Another comment, this from someone that had his daughter attacked and murdered last year.From Alexandr Dugin :

"About a new attack on the Crimean bridge. Notice the frenzied stubbornness of the enemy. This is a hallmark of the Little Russians. But now it looks ominous. They started shelling Donetsk in 2014 and do not stop for a day. They attacked the territory of the old Russian regions - Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk - and continue. They began to kill Russians with terrorist attacks, and they do it again and again. They attacked atomic objects, and this is repeated over and over again. The same goes for the Crimean bridge, as long as Ukraine exists with this mad population and a manic regime, it is simply stupid and irresponsible to assume that something in its behavior will change. In my opinion, it is necessary to curtail the simulation of peaceful life in Russia, postpone the elections (we have already elected Putin, but we certainly don’t have anyone else) and move on to full-fledged mobilization. Personnel changes are inevitable, delaying them becomes a suicidal process. We are dealing with a completely crazy, extremely aggressive, insane enemy. And behind him is the West. Rabies has no cure."


(https://t.me/Agdchan/11015)



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