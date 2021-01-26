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MERCK ENDS COVID VACCINE! W.H.O. TELL WOMEN NOT TO TAKE VACCINE!
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492 views • January 26, 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new guidance on the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, including worrying advice that pregnant women should not get the jab unless they are at high risk of exposure.
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