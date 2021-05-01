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VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
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676 views • May 01, 2021
Its always fun to see Fauci Squirm
full interview
Spanish Interviewer Asks Fauci Non-Mainstream Media Questions and the Mask Slips! .. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXW8BMxxrZaL/
Humans become the petri dish to incubate more lethal variants and highly infectious viruses.
You are the Wuhun gain of function lab. Being turned into asymptomatic carries and spreaders of this disease.
full interview
Spanish Interviewer Asks Fauci Non-Mainstream Media Questions and the Mask Slips! .. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXW8BMxxrZaL/
Humans become the petri dish to incubate more lethal variants and highly infectious viruses.
You are the Wuhun gain of function lab. Being turned into asymptomatic carries and spreaders of this disease.
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