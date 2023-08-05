Rally at Flinders Street

The whole rally is broken down into parts, this being the last part, from State Library and the speeches given at Flinders Street, plus some words from an Aboriginal man who joined us fleetingly, before we worked our way back to Parliament House where there was a concluding speech. This way the viewer can watch a particular part of the rally from a shorter video. Each video carries powerful messages that may or may not be repeated at another venue of our Melbourne rally, Saturday 5 August 2023.